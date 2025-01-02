SENIOR Chief Kalindawalo, of Petauke, says President Hakainde Hichilema is the best leader to lead the country amidst the effects of the drought being experienced.





The Nsenga traditional leader said people could have died if the drought happened during the previous regime.



He was speaking when President Hichilema’s political advisor, Levy Ngoma, paid a courtesy call on him on Monday at his palace.



The chief praised the New Dawn government for introducing social protection schemes to protect people from hunger caused by the drought.





According to the World Food Programme (WFP), months of drought in southern Africa triggered by the El Nino weather phenomenon have had a devastating impact on more than 27 million people and caused the region’s worst hunger crisis in decades.



CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail