CHIEF KAMBOMBO DIES



Senior Chief KAMBOMBO of the Senga people in Chama district, Eastern province has died.





Chama District Commissioner YOBE GOMA says Senior Chief KAMBOMBO the 19th, known asĀ JUBEL GOMA, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025, in Chama after an illness.





Mr. GOMA who confirmed the death of the traditional Leader says burial will take place on Monday, February 24, 2025.



