CHIEF MABUMBA DIES

….he was an outstanding traditional leader – Hon GBM

Mansa, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Former Defense Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has mourned the death of Chief Mabumba the seventh of the Ushi people of Mansa District, Luapula Province.

The traditional leader collapsed earlier today on his way to Mansa town.

In an interview, the PF presidential hopeful said Chief Mabumba will be remembered as an outstanding traditional leader.

He said the late Chief Mabumba contributed greatly to the development of the country.

Hon Mwamba further described the traditional leader as a leader who had the people’s best interest at heart.

He said the traditional leader dedicated his life to ensuring that people in his chiefdom live in the spirit of oneness.

Hon Mwamba added that Chief Mabumba was a beacon of wisdom adding that the country will greatly miss him.

He said the Chief’s death should serve as an opportunity for the country to reflect on the contributions that cultural heritage plays in national building and development.