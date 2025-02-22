CHIEF MPEZENI WARNS AGAINST POLITICISING NC’WALA



PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni has warned that the N’cwala ceremony should not be turned into a political battleground for violence.





Speaking when the United Party for National Development Secretary General Batuke Imenda paid a courtesy call on him at Laweni Palace, the traditional leader underscored the critical importance of peace and unity.





He emphasised that both the ruling party and the opposition have been invited to the ceremony and stated that no one should engage in fights during the event.



In the spirit of unity, Paramount Chief Mpezeni has banned the wearing of political regalia during the ceremony.





Meanwhile, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda commended Paramount Chief Mpezeni for the exemplary leadership he has demonstrated over the 40 years he has been on the throne.