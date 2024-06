CHIEF MPHAMBA REPORTS SKY ZAMBIA PUBLICATION TO POLICE

09 JUNE, 2024

FROM THE MPHAMBA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT

CHIVUCHE PALACE LUNDAZI

BELOVED SUBJECTS,

BLESSED SUNDAY GREETINGS TO YOU ALL.

TODAY, WE WOKE-UP TO A SHOCKING FABRICATED PUBLICATION BY “SKY ZAMBIA”, AN ONLINE MEDIA ALLEGING THAT HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS, CHIEF MPHAMBA THEMBA VI IS ALLEGEDLY HAVING AN AFFAIR WITH A KNOWN BUSINESS WOMAN.

WE WISH TO REPORT THAT HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS CHIEF MPHAMBA VI VEHEMENTLY DENIES THIS FRIVOLOUS CLAIM. THE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT REACHED-OUT TO THE ALLEGED WOMAN, SHE IS TRAUMATIZED AND EQUALLY SHOCKED AND DENIES BEING INVOLVED IN THE ALLEGED AFFAIR. SUCH SCANDALIZATION OF NAMES HAS A SERIOUS POTENTIAL OF DESTROYING FAMILY VALUES.

THEREFORE, THE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT HAS DECIDED TO REPORT THIS MATTER TO THE ZAMBIA POLICE FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION. WE SHALL ENDEAVOUR TO ENSURE THAT THIS MATTER IS DEALT WITH THE SERIOUSNESS IT DESERVES AND THAT NO SUCH MALICIOUS FALSEHOOD AND CARELESS PUBLICATION IS REPEATED IN FUTURE. WE URGE THE MEDIA AND THE GOOD PEOPLE OF THIS COUNTRY TO REFRAIN FROM REPUBLISHING AND SPREADING THIS MALICIOUS FALSEHOOD.

FINALLY, I BLESS YOU WITH HEBREW 13:17 “OBEY YOUR LEADERS AND SUBMIT TO THEM, FOR THEY ARE KEEPING WATCH OVER YOUR SOULS….”

YOURS FAITHFULLY,

MPHAMBA ROYAL COUNCIL

TELEMAN THOMAS ZULU

MPHAMBA ROYAL COUNCIL SPOKESPERSON