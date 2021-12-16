Chief Mukuni of Kazungula District in Southern Province has called for the removal of former President Edgar Lungu’s immunity to facilitate investigations of alleged corruption during his reign.

The Traditional leader says no stone should be left unturned in the fight against corruption by the new dawn administration.

He says there is nothing sinister about calling for the removal of Mr.Lungu’s immunity considering that former President Rupiah Banda and President Frederick Chiluba had their immunities stripped off and arrested.

And Chief Mukuni has proposed that the law on the presidential immunity should be revised to allow for the prosecution of erring sitting presidents.