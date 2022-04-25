MUKUNI SPEAKS OUT AGAINST NAKACHINDA’S REMARKS

I am deeply saddened and disturbed by some of our politicians in Zambia who have escalated ethnic hate speech apparently to achieve political goals. We have perfect examples of how genocide began in Yugoslavia and Rwanda. It was ignited with careless statements such as the one voiced by Raphael Nakachinda on TV yesterday.

Nakachinda has absolutely no right to use his political platform to insult the people of Southern Province just because the current President hails from that region. It’s unacceptable and an insult on the collective intelligence of all Zambians, and I as a traditional leader will not tolerate such behaviour.

If using derogatory and contemptuous language inorder to humiliate an entire tribe qualifies for checks and balances on government and the President, then the nation is headed for uncharted and dangerous waters

I also watched in total horror and disbelief when another aspiring Presidential candidate Fred Mmembe categorised our citizens along ethnic groups thereby instilling deep division and fear in their minds. Zambians must not allow ethnic gerrymandering being propagated by politicians who wish to benefit from a nation that is up in flames. No one will be spared from the horrors of war if hateful politicians are allowed to practise their filthy politics along tribal lines. Not even their relatives would be spared if war was to break out.

Zambians from all walks life and ethnicities must stand up together and condemn politicians who use our God given diversities to divide us and relevant laws that check such excesses must surely be called out.

Senior Chief Mukuni,

of the Leya people of Kazungula,Livingstone and Zimba Districts, and all Bene Mukuni.