CHIEF MUKWIKILE SALUTES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR THE TIMELY DELIVERY OF FARMING INPUTS





Elias Mubanga, the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Mukwikile of Shiwang’andu. During this visit, he highlighted the purpose of his mission and expressed gratitude to the chief for his dedication to educating the community about President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive encouraging citizens to return to the land and engage in farming.





Chief Mukwikile expressed his appreciation to President Hakainde Hichilema for the prompt delivery of this year’s farming inputs, which allows farmers to prepare quickly for the planting season. He expressed hope for favorable weather during the rainy season for farmers across the country.





The chief also acknowledged the minister’s ongoing efforts to tackle the pressing challenges faced by farmers. One of these challenges is the need to dissolve and replace members of the Community Welfare Assistant Committee (CIWAC), who have been mismanaging the distribution of farming inputs intended for vulnerable communities. Timely delivery of these inputs is crucial for farmers.





“I salute the president for preparing our people to venture into irrigation farming,” Chief Mukwikile added.



