Chief Mumbi denies having endorsed any candidate for Petauke by-Election



19Th January 2025



Petauke – Chief Mumbi of the Nsenga-speaking people in Petauke has refuted claims that he endorsed a candidate for the forthcoming parliamentary by-election, describing the reports as false propaganda aimed at damaging his reputation.





The chief reaffirmed his commitment to democracy in Zambia, emphasizing that his sole focus is to see the country flourish democratically and ensure that citizens are free to express their views. He clarified that he has not taken sides in the by-election and remains neutral in political matters.





Chief Mumbi made these comments during a courtesy visit by 17 Patriotic Front Members of Parliament, led by Hon. Brian Mundubile, at his palace in PETAUKE yesterday.





His remarks underscored the role of traditional leaders in fostering unity and promoting democratic principles in their communities.



The Chief then gave traditional blessings to Tonse Alliance candidate Simon Banda (Jehova Jire) to campaign in his Chiefdom.



®️TONSE ALLIANCE MEDIA