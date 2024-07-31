CHIEF MUMENA CONDEMNS PLANNED ATTACKS IN ZAMBEZI



Chief Mumena of Kalumbila District has implored the royal establishment in Zambezi district to work towards peace.



He said one of the reasons traditional ceremonies are held is to promote peace amongst the people and that peace is a rare commodity.



In an interview with ZANIS at his palace, Chief Mumena who is also Provincial Council of Chiefs Chairperson expressed concern over the sad development emanating from Zambezi ahead of the forthcoming traditional ceremony that people have planned to attack each other.



Chief Mumena condemned the plans stating that it is not time to kill each other but time to celebrate and promote peace through culture.



Chief Mumena implored the people of Zambezi to work towards peace, core existence, building a district, province and nation that is resilient where everybody can enjoy their lives.



Chief Mumena has since appealed to all traditional leaders, the royal establishment, headmen, family head and community heads to desist from hurting each other.



He called for the security wings to ensure the alleged plans that are being heard only in the media are not allowed to take place.



ZANIS