CHIEF MUNKONGE PUT TO REST

Lusaka, 21.11.2022

THE late Chief Munkonge of the Bemba speaking people of Kasama district was earlier today put to rest at Milenge.

Chief Munkonge died Saturday night in Nakonde where he had travelled.

Patriotic Front (PF) party Chairperson for Mobilization, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, witnessed the burial of Chief Munkonge.

Mr. Mwamba said Chief Munkonge was his father because he took over the throne from his biological father.

He described the late traditional leader as an outstanding traditional leader who shall be greatly missed.

The former Kasama lawmaker who is also PF Presidential aspirant said Chief Munkonge will always be remembered for his dedication to traditional values which are also a source of wisdom, identity, and a people’s way of life.

ISSUED BY GEORFFREY BWALYA MWAMBA, GBM,

CHAIRMAN OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE RESPONSIBLE FOR MOBILISATION,

ASPIRING CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT