CHIEF MUNYUMBWE HAS DIED

Chief Munyumbwe of the Tonga speaking people of Gwembe District in Southern Province has died.

The Chief has been unwell for a very long time.

The son to late Chief Munyumbwe Harrison Milambo confirmed the death of his farther to Chikuni Radio.

Mr Milambo says the Chief died yesterday Wednesday 26 April 2023 at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka where he was admitted.

He says burial has since been set for Tuesday 2 May 2023 at his palace in Munyumbwe.

Mr Milambo further calls on citizens to mourn the Chief with dignity.

And Gwembe District Commissioner Killian Chikandula who also confirmed the death of the Chief expresses deep condolences to the Royal family and the chiefdom.