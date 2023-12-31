Chief Nkweto Of Muchinga Praises President Hichilema’s Pledge To Uphold Christian Values

CHIEF NKWETO OF MUCHINGA PRAISES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S PLEDGE TO UPHOLD CHRISTIAN VALUES

Chief Nkweto Wacilinda Katalalika, of the Bemba people of Chinsali in Muchinga Province, has hailed President Hakainde Hichilema for committing to uphold the country’s Christian values.

Chief Nkweto has further thanked President Hichilema for taking the opportunity during the 32nd Anniversary of Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation, to clarify his government’s stance on homosexuality.

Chief Nkweto has told ZANIS in Lusaka in an interview that he is happy that President Hichilema came out strongly to condemn homosexuality, saying this has shamed some critics who allegedly accused the Government of supporting homosexuality.

He said he is happy that 32 years ago, Former Late President Frederick Chiluba declared Zambia as a Christian nation and since then, successive governments have supported and upheld the declaration.

“It’s good to note that 32 years after President Frederick Chiluba declared Zambia as a Christian nation, successive governments have supported and upheld the declaration,” said Chief Nkweto.

President Hichilema stated in his speech during the 32nd commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation held under the theme” Zambia a Christian Nation: Our Heritable and Responsibility”, that homosexuality goes against Christian values and African culture.

The President affirmed the government’s commitment to upholding Christian principles in national policies.

And Chief Nkweto has condemned tribal groupings hiding in the name of fostering development in their respective areas.

Chief Nkweto said tribal groupings should not be encouraged as they have the potential of sowing a seed of division among the Zambian people.

He encouraged people to rally behind President Hichilema’s call for unity, peace and love among the Zambian people.

The traditional leader also called on the Zambian people to continue preaching peace and upholding the One Zambia One Nation motto, adding that no meaningful development can take place in the absence of peace, love and harmony.

“We should not support tribal groupings in this country. Let’s promote peace and unity,” said Chief Nkweto.