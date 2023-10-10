CHIEF REGISTRAR GIVES 60 DAYS ULTIMATUM TO POLITICAL PARTIES TO HOLD CONVENTIONS OR FACE THE BOOT

By Fox Correspondent

ALL registered political parties in the country have been given 60 days ultimatum hold conventions where office bearers will be elected, failure to which the Chief Registrar of Societies will act.

According to a notice, Chief Registrar of Societies, Thandiwe Mphande says the 60 days ultimatum starts today.

Critics say this move is aimed at pushing the PF to elect a new leadership to take over from former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu who many think he wants a political come back ahead of the 2026 elections.

Former president Lungu has on several occasions assured the nation that he is done and will not come back.

Mphande on this score says parties should ensure that they elect and replace office bearers and to fill up existing vacancies.

She further directs that all political parties should ensure that they have representation in all the 10 provinces with provincial executive committees registered with the office of the Registrar of Societies.

“Lastly, that all political parties that already held meetings or conventions to elect party office bearers and other members of the party leadership, whose tenure of office has not yet expired in accordance with their party constitutions, must submit to the Registrar necessary documentation in respect of such activity, for verification and updating of records,” she said.

Mphende warns that failure to obey the directives shall result into serious sanctions as provided for under the Societies Act.

She further says all political parties parties must respect the right of its members to participate in the affairs of the political party.

“… respect the right of its members to seek redress from a court or tribunal when aggrieved by a decision of the political party and subscribe to and observe the code of conduct for political parties, as prescribed. The Registrar shall, enforce and ensure that all registered societies in Zambia are compliant with the Constitution of Zambia, the Act and their respective Constitutions, that where an elected office bearer resigns, dies or is removed from Office for whatever reason, the Registrar shall ensure that the Society holds elections for the appointment of the new office bearer within thirty days from the issuance of the directive,” Mphande durected.