CHIEF RETAINER AND WIFE ASSAULT EACH EACH IN A FIGHT INVOLVING FISTS, BITING AND AN AXE



A Chief Retainer and his wife in Southern Province are facing charges of causing grievous harm following a violent domestic dispute.





The altercation which took place in the early hours of yesterday in Mukombo Village under Chief Moyo in Pemba District, escalated into a physical confrontation involving an axe and biting, leaving both individuals with serious injuries.





Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka said the fight allegedly started after 45-year-old Kasamba Chitombwe traded the couple’s oxen for cows without informing her husband, 54-year-old Charles Muchindu who serves as Chief Retainer for the local traditional leader.





Mr Daka said the disagreement quickly turned violent, with both parties attacking each other.



Mr Daka says the wife reportedly sustained swelling to the face and eyes, temporarily impairing her vision while her right middle finger was also partially severed after being bitten by her husband.





Mr Daka explains that in retaliation, Chitombwe allegedly struck Muchindu on the right foot with an axe thereby partially detaching one of his toes and she also bit his lower lip, causing a deep cut.





He says despite the severity of their injuries, the couple made a report to Pemba Police Station at approximately 10:20 hours the same day.





“The couple was initially treated at Pemba Mini Hospital and has since been referred to Monze Mission Hospital, where they are currently admitted. Their condition is reported to be stable,” he said.



