Chief Shaibila has castigated the Mkushi Farmers Association for donating trees to a tradional Ceremony

GO AND EAT YOUR DONATED TREES, , CHIEF TELLS OFF FARMERS ASSOCIATION!

Chief Shaibila of Mkushi of Mkushi District in Central Province has castigated the Mkushi Farmers Association for donating trees to a tradional Ceremony.

The Chief had asked for donations to hold his ceremony but the commercial farmers donated trees for the Chief to plant.

This angered the Chief who told the white farmers that his people can’t eat trees during a function adding that his people can plant 10, 000 trees compared to the 100 they wanted to donate.

Meanwhile the Mkushi Farmers Association Has clarified that the association received an invitation to send a representative and two representatives offered to travel to the ceremony.

Among the representatives was Doctor Amy Kingdom who then decided to support the climate change agenda of the event by donating 100 trees 🌴🌴.

The association has since apologized to the traditional leader saying they never saw another letter requesting for food but instead received individual letters requesting for donations.

Some sections of society have expressed disappointment with the chief’s reaction saying he shouldn’t feel so entitled as a request to be honoured is dependent on the giver’s discretion.

-Lukulu FM