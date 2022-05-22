CHIEF WARNS MEN AGAINST ‘EATING MONEY ALONE’

Chief Hanjalika of the Tonga Speaking people of Mazabuka District, has warned men in his chiefdom against enjoying alone money generated from their agricultural produce sales.

Speaking an interview with Byta FM, Hanjalika says that money from farm produce should be shared equally with their spouses and used to take care of families.

The traditional leader warns that he will not entertain men who abandon their wives after selling the maize and other farm products, and end up misusing the income, posing a threat to household food security.

He notes that money from sale of farm products has always been a source of conflict in marriages in the area, hence the need for couples to sit down and decide how the income will be used.