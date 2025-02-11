CHIEF WHIP URGES NEW MPs TO PRIORITIZE ELECTORATES’ INTERESTS



Chief Government Whip, Stafford Mulusa, has reminded the newly elected Members of Parliament for Petauke and Pambashe that they have a duty to serve the electorate who entrusted them with the responsibility of representing them in the National Assembly of Zambia.





Speaking ahead of the resumption of the Fourth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly tomorrow, Mr. Mulusa also urged all Members of Parliament to conduct themselves with integrity, prioritizing national and public interests over partisan or personal gains.





Meanwhile, addressing the absence of Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu, the Government Chief Whip stated that he hopes she has the necessary authorization for her extended absence and expects her to return to Parliament tomorrow.





Ms. Lungu is also scheduled to appear before the Drug Enforcement Commission for an interview on February 11, 2025.