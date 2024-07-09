CHIEF ZINGALUME PLEADS GUILTY TO THE CHARGE OF CAUSING DEATH BY DANGEROUS DRIVING

CHIEF Zingalume, of the Chewa in Chadiza district, has pleaded guilty in the Chipata High Court to one count of causing death by dangerous driving.

The traditional leader, whose names are Emmanuel Banda, admitted to having killed Bright Zulu on Great East Road in Chipata.

Banda appeared before

Lusaka-based High Court Judge Dancewell Bowa, who is sitting in Chipata.

Particulars of the offence are that on February 26, 2022, in Chipata district, Banda, who was driving a Toyota Hilux registration number BAR 3334, caused the death of Zulu.

ZDM