CHIEFTAINESS KAWAZA DEMANDS FOR JUSTICE FOLLOWING BRUTAL ATTACK ON KATETE POLICE OFFICERS

Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Kawaza has pleaded with the Police to quickly investigate and bring the perpetrators of the attack on police officers to book so that they face the wrath of the law.

The Chieftainess said this today when the Deputy Inspector General of Police In-Charge of Operations Milner Muyambango paid a courtesy call on her at her Palace in Katete.

The Chieftainess thanked Police officers for acting professionally despite them being attacked by villagers.

She said had Police officers defended themselves using firearms the situation in her Chiefdom was going to be totally different.

And Mr. Muyambango assured the Chieftainess of Police presence in Katete District.

Mr. Muyambango thanked Her Royal Highness together with other traditional leaders for visiting the injured officers in the Hospital.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer