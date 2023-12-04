Chienge MP Given Katuta faces arrest

Spitting MP faces arrest for absenteeism

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has ordered police in Lusaka to take spitting Chienge Constituency lawmaker Given Katuta into custody for absconding Court.

Magistrate Idah Phiri has ordered that police apprehend and keep Katuta in detention until January 11, 2024 so that she can explain why her freedom should not be curtailed.

At the last sitting, the lawmaker requested for time to engage a lawyer prior to her and the spouse Lawrence Mwelwa turning the corridors of the Court into a romantic lovers’ lane as they smooched before the glare of cameras.

When the case came up for commencement of trial this afternoon, Katuta was nowhere to be seen neither were her two sureties who are both teachers.

State prosecutor Micheal Nundwe who was all set to put the woman of the cloth in the doc indicated that Katuta had not shown up neither was there a justification for her absence.

Magistrate Phiri issued a bench warrant against Katuta for delaying the case and lowering productivity.

She said the Katuta was aware about today’s date but chose to absent herself from Court.

Magistrate Phiri ordered the arrest of the lawmaker should be effected by January 11 next year.

In this matter Katuta is charged with threatening violence and common assault for harassing and spitting saliva on Times of Zambia photo journalist Henry Chunza, who was filming her after the speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Muti asked her to take a walk of shame for dishonourable conduct early this year.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba