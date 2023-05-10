Chiengi Deserves Better Than Given Katuta- She Is Incompetent And Allergic To Her Constituency- Larry Mweetwa

CHIENGI DESERVES BETTER THAN GIVEN KATUTA-SHE IS INCOMPETENT AND ALLERGIC TO HER CONSTITUENCY

Brothers and sisters, I have a passion for the people of CHIENGI Constituency, electing given as their representative in the National Assembly is the worst curse that has befallen once the beautiful area of ba Katele Kalumba.

The road network in CHIENGI is in deplorable state. The MP does not visit the area and a lot of youths have complained about this absent MP.

First she has never even moved a motion in parliament other than just shouting yes yes or here here. No understanding of lobby tactics, Hon. Sunday Chanda and Hon. Mpundu teach this lady true opposition politics. Given Katuta exemplifies incompetent and poor selection of MPS by Davis Mwila the party complained pretending to be independent but with pure PF mentality, please learn from ba Binwell Mpundu

CDF coordination her constituency is pathetic, she has abandoned the youths and women who voted for her.

Please Ba Katuta we know Ba Mwila just handed you the adoption certificate paper with no merit, and pretended to be an independent candidate when we know PF bank rolled you! please Mom go back to your constituency and revisit your conscious heart, the Youths and women are complaining, sort out the the road network, know how to lobby, look after the youths and women! violence and intimidation will not save you In 2026 we will make sure we heavily decampaign you.

Dr Larry Mweetwa

Senior UPND Cader.