Chiengi MP Given Katuta Calls For Impeachment Of Speaker

CHIENGI MP CALLS FOR IMPEACHMENT OF SPEAKER

By Francis Chipalo

CHIENGI Member of Parliament Given Katuta has called for the Impeachment of Speaker of Parliament Nelly Mutti, alleging that she is biased towards the ruling.

And Katuta has called on the international community as well as Huma Rights Organisations to closely monitor the happenings in Zambia.

Speaking at a media briefing Saturday morning following her suspension from Parliament by Mutti, Katuta described the speaker as being unfair and biased towards the ruling, alleging that the speaker rarely acts against ruling Members of Parliament, but is quick to act against back Benchers.

The opposition Independent MP for Chiengi has since called on fellow opposition Members of Parliament to move a motion of impeachment against speaker Mutti for her alleged biasness in handling of matters in parliament.

Katuta was yesterday Friday suspended from parliament for a week by the speaker on grounds that she exhibited unparliamentary conduct.

Meanwhile, Katuta has denied assaulting Times of Zambia Photo Journalist Henry Chunza who was taking pictures of her leaving the chambers following her suspension.

The parliamentarian has since challenged the journalist to provide proof of assault as claimed.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed that a case of “Common Assault” was reported by Chunza at Emmasdale Police, adding that the matter is being investigated.