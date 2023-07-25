Chiengi Spitting MP Given Katuta arrested and detained at Emmasdale Police for Spitting and insulting a Journalist

Chienge Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa Detained on Charges of Common Assault



A prominent Member of Parliament from Chienge Constituency, Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa, has recently been charged with the offence of common assault under section 287 of Zambia’s Penal Code. The charges were filed against her following media reports surrounding the alleged incident.



Earlier today, Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa willingly presented herself to the police for questioning and was subsequently detained.



This incident has attracted significant attention both within the constituency and nationwide, given Hon. Mwelwa’s position as a Member of Parliament. As the case progresses, further updates regarding the investigation and legal proceedings will be provided.



It is important to note that all individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The legal process will determine the next steps in this case, and justice will prevail.