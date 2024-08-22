Chifire demands to know wherebout of 4 planes bought for Zambia Airways
By Mubanga Mubanga
We need to know the wareabouts of the four planes bought by the Ministry of Transport for Zambia Airways in 2015, says Gregory Chifire.
Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Chifire said law enforcement agencies (LEAs) needed to give the public an explanation on the status of the four airplanes which were bought for Zambia Airways in 2015.
“We feel that the Law enforcement agencies are not doing their job. We are wondering as to why up to now serious investigations or arrests have not been made. And they owe the general public an explanation, because as far as the document l have seen is concerned, Zambia paid money in 2015, but where are the https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/chifire-demands-to-know-whereabout-of-4-planes-bought-for-zambia-airways/
So this is when you are waking up from a deep sleep, where have you been all this time? 2015 is 9 years ago, and all the 7 years Lungu was the president, you couldn’t bring that question, whom are you asking now? You are even blaming our hard working investigative officers that they are not doing enough, what enough do you want them to do? Didn’t you see the two helicopters they retrieved from South Africa? If those 4 planes were bought and were never seen, they will still get them wherever they are hiding them. The President said it yesterday, the ND government is methodical in doing things, they are not impulsive as you would want them to be.