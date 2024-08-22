Chifire demands to know wherebout of 4 planes bought for Zambia Airways

By Mubanga Mubanga

We need to know the wareabouts of the four planes bought by the Ministry of Transport for Zambia Airways in 2015, says Gregory Chifire.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Chifire said law enforcement agencies (LEAs) needed to give the public an explanation on the status of the four airplanes which were bought for Zambia Airways in 2015.

“We feel that the Law enforcement agencies are not doing their job. We are wondering as to why up to now serious investigations or arrests have not been made. And they owe the general public an explanation, because as far as the document l have seen is concerned, Zambia paid money in 2015, but where are the https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/chifire-demands-to-know-whereabout-of-4-planes-bought-for-zambia-airways/