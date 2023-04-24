CHIKANDA WOMAN FORCES TEACHER TO LEAVE HIS HOUSE – COPPERBELT

The just ended interprovincial ball games in which Copperbelt became champions have forced a Mr. Malupande to leave his house after a woman from the provincial ball games followed him to his house.

According to witnesses, the just ended provincial ball games will be inscribed on the inside of everyone’s heart has it turned out to be extremely interesting, the fun, laughter and strange Chikanda.

The provincial Chair, Mr. Nyirongo who first tasted the trouble yielding Chikanda did not spend a day without asking Mr. Malupande whether he had bought Chikanda. The Chikanda was something they had never tasted.

Later on, Mr. Chipoma and the entire Cossa secretariat together with their lead Mr. Musakanya and the disciplinary committee headed by Mr. Muyanga couldn’t resist the taste of the Chikanda.

However, everything changed when the supplier of Chikanda, a middle aged woman, seemingly fell in love with Mr. Malupande who was organizing the African polony at the camp because she started giving him special Chikanda which she served him privately after games.

Yesterday, Mr. Malupande saw the woman walking straight to his house and in fear of his wife ran to meet her and asked what she wanted, she was smiling and reached for a bowl from her wornout hand bag and tried to give it to him but he refused and pushed the woman who fell on the ground without letting go of the bowl.

More than determined, the woman rose and left him standing on the road and made brave steps straight to his house telling him she was going to give the Chikanda to his wife.

Remembering the recent nightmares of this woman chasing after him, he decided to run away and save his life.

Meanwhile, his wife has reportedly asked his friends who attended the ball games what really happened at the camp but Bwalya, Kalonje, Banda Mukandawire and Silwamba have switched off their phones.