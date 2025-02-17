CHIKANKATA BOY BORN WITHOUT PRIVATE PARTS STRUGGLES FOR MEDICAL HELP



A 13-YEAR-OLD boy from Chivwende Village in Chikankata is seeking medical attention due to a rare congenital condition where he was born without external génítalia.



Despite being identified as male by his family, the child has faced stigma and social isolation, confining himself to their home.



The boy constantly leaks urine from a small hole in his abdomen. His father, Feston Hachifwa, expressed concern that since the child’s discharge from the hospital last year, they have not received any follow up or feedback from University Teaching Hospitals (UTH).



“When he was discharged, we were told that doctors had to have a formal meeting to find a solution for my son and we were advised that they would give feedback by the end of January but up to now we are still waiting for communication,” Mr Hachifwa said.



He said it was unfortunate that his child could not go to school like other children because of his medical condition.



Mr Hachifwa said his son’s condition has prevented him from playing with other children because some of them laugh at him because of urine dripping from his body.



