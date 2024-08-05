Chikankata criminal steals grandma’s mealie meal after raping her



POLICE in Chikankata are searching high low in the vast plains and rolling hills of the district in search of a young criminal who stole a bag of mealie from a 97-year old grandmother after raping her.





The old woman who sleeps alone in a grass thatched house awaken around 03:00 yesterday by unusual sounds of an intruder attempting to gain access to her sleeping quarters.



Upon entry, the intruder immediately advanced to her bed were she was sleeping demanding that she allows him to sleep with him.



When the woman resisted his advances, the criminal produced a knife from his pocket and cut her on the left thumb before undressing her.



He then went on to subjected the helpless old lady to a horrific ordeal of suffering a brutal rape after which he stole two small bags of maize and one small bag of mealie meal together valued K1,030.



From the attack, the survivor sustained painful private part, deep cut on the left thumb and general body pains.



The matter was later reported to Police in the morning



Southern Province Police Commanding Officer, Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident.



“Officers issued the victim with a medical report form, visited the scene and opened a docket on the matter.



Daka added that no arrest or recovery of the items has been made yet, as investigations into the matter are still ongoing.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba August 5, 2024