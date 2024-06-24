CHIKANKATA GRADE 6 PUPIL IMPREGNATED BY 20-YEAR OLD BOY FRIEND

WHAT started as an illegal love affair has ended into a defilement case for a Chikakanta man after it was discovered that he impregnated his girlfriend aged 14 years who is currently five months pregnant.

The man, who has only being identified as Dasita, aged 20 years has not only received a broken heart, but lost freedom too as he has earned his name on the Southern province police search list.

According to reports, Dasida had proposed love to the grade Six pupil of Upper Kaleya Primary School last December, which she accepted and their relationship boomed.

However, during the period, Dasida tested his freedom as he engaged his government girlfriend into a sexual relationship leaving her child self with pregnancy.

After a few months since the defilement, the girls mother, Bibiana Mweemba, 38 noticed that her daughter had stopped going to school.

Upon interviewing her, she discovered that she was actually impregnated by Dasida.

And just like that, Mweemba was forced to be a grandmother before 40.

Southern Province Police Commanding Officer, Auxensio Daka who confirmed the incident said the survivors family called the suspects family to confirm the allegations, who accepted that he was responsible for the pregnancy and later, the matter was reported to the School management.

“There the family was advised to report the matter to the police, who then instituted investigations to bring the culprit to book,” said Daka.

Daka said police had made no arrests by broadcast time last week.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba