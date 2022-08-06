CHIKANKATA MAN’S BODY ABANDONED AMID WITCHCRAFT ACCUSATIONS

By Helga Chibwe

The family of a man who died six days ago in Chikankata, southern province has refused to bury the body amid accusations of witchcraft.

A family representative, Headman Kaabo, has told Diamond news that burial will not take place until the alleged killer, who is on the run avails himself before the family.

The body has since been abandoned in a house of the suspect who has run away.

And Chief Naluama has expressed shock at the incident, saying it is the first time he is witnessing such an act in his Chiefdom.

The chief who spoke through his representative tried to convince the family to settle the matter in a civil way and bury the body, but to no avail.

A visit to the village by Diamond news found all the property at the accused’s residence damaged, except for the house where the body lies, which has since been sealed.

There is a growing concern of attacking people on suspicion of witchcrafts in southern province.

Last month, an elderly man was burnt to death in full view of police and other civic leaders on suspicion of witchcraft.