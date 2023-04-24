CHILANGA MAN EXPLAINS WHY HE HAD S3XI WITH A COW

A 31 year old farm caretaker of Mwalimu Farms in Chilanga has been arrested after he was allegedly caught red-handed having s3xi with a calf at the farm.

Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.

Mr Mwale said on April 20 around 08:10 hours, officers at Chilanga Police Station received a report of bestiality from Erick Chimenge, aged 33, of Mwalimu Farms in Chilanga.

He said Mr Chimenge complained that his calf was sexually abused by Reagan Mweemba. And when asked by police why he did that, Mr Mweemba said he was forced to have sexi with a cow because his wife was denying him sexxi.