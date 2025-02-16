CHILANGA MAN FINDS WIFE WITH BEST FRIEND WEEK AFTER THE WEDDING



A man identified as Muzele Andrew, 34, has failed to celebrate his Valentine’s Day after finding his best friend bending like a bimetallic string on his week old wife.



According to information available, Mr. Muzele, 34, yesterday marking a week after lawfully wedding a woman he met through his best friend, allegedly found his wife, Pamela Chiluba, 28, with his best friend, Greyson Manda, locked in bed and covered in sweet sweat.



Reportedly, Mr. Muzele stepped out to go and finish his pending work at the office and possibly prepare a surprise gift for the wife it being Valentine’s Day.



It seems Pamela and Greyson are lovers. Introducing Pamela to Mr. Muzele, a dentist, was a well thought plan by Greyson to get money and a job favour.



After the husband stepped out, Pamela called her childhood boyfriend to be her valentine. They first ate nice food and later kissed all the way to the bedroom where they passionately used their vital organs to sin.



When the husband came back still in the honeymoon spirit, he found the door to the bedroom locked. Shouts and several attempts to break in did not work. It was after a weird silence when he heard his wife shout ‘I am coming..just wait..I was cleaning!’



Opening the door, he noticed that she was restless and kept avoiding eye contact. Moving further into the room, his feet bumped into Sneakers then a Jean’s Top and finally a male T-shirt. He searched the whole room until he checked under the bed 🛏️ unluckily the love thief was caught.