CHILANGA MP DONATES 24 COWS FOR WOMEN’S AND YOUTH DAY CELEBRATION



UPND Chilanga Member of Parliament, Sipho Hlazo, has donated 24 cows to support the upcoming Women’s and Youth Day celebrations in the district.





Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Falcon News, Mr. Hlazo revealed that the cattle will be equally shared, with 12 cows allocated for Women’s Day and the other 12 for Youth Day in 12 wards of Chilanga Constituency.



He emphasized that the gesture is a token of appreciation for the vital role that women and youths play in the constituency and the nation at large.





“The UPND government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of women and youths by empowering them with opportunities for growth and development,” said Mr. Hlazo.





He encouraged young people in the district to embrace productivity and contribute meaningfully to national development.





“As leaders, we must create an environment where the youth can thrive and women can be empowered to take on leadership and economic opportunities,” he added.



TF