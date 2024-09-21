CHILANGWA AND OTHERS DENIED BAIL



Kawambwa Member of Parliament NICKSON CHILANGWA and co-convicts have been denied bail pending appeal.



Mr. CHILANGWA and his co-convict were in July 2024 handed five years imprisonment with hard labour by the KAWAMBWA Magistrate Court after being found guilty of malicious damage to property.



KABWE High Court Judge KELVIN LIMBANI has ruled that Mr. CHILANGWA and his co-convicts have not demonstrated that their appeal has prospects of success.



Judge LIMBANI has also ruled that Mr CHILANGWA and his co-convicts have also not demonstrated sufficient reasons and exceptional circumstances to be granted bail pending appeal.



Mr. CHILANGWA’s co-convicts are KALUMBA CHIFUMBE, DAVY KANIKI, KUNDA CHITOTELA and CHABU CHITOTELA.



ZNBC