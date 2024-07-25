CHILANGWA, CHITOTELA FILE NOTICE OF APPEAL AGAINST THEIR CONVICTIONS



NICKSON Chilangwa and Ronald Chitotela, through their legal advocates, have filed a notice of intention to appeal against their recent convictions and sentences handed down by the Kawambwa Magistrate Court.



This move comes in response to the court’s decision to sentence Kawambwa Member of Parliament Chilangwa to five years imprisonment with hard labour for malicious damage to property. Additionally, the court convicted Pambashe MP Chitotela of arson, committing him to the High Court for sentencing.



DNZ