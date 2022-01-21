CHILANGWA WRITES JEAN OVER HER INSULTS … saying she crossed the line

Acting PF secretary general Nixon Chilangwa has written former Lands minister Jean Kapata to exculpate herself over her insults on Chishimba Kambwili and Kanyama ward chairman Kelvin Mwaba, popularly known as Papa Gunasi.

Meanwhile, Chilangwa said there is no reason why PF should not be confident of winning the Kabwata parliamentary by-elections given the UPND lies which he said have now been laid bare before the Zambian people.

Central committee member Kapata recently told Mwaba in a recorded telephone conversation to tell Kambwili “chikala chakwe. Na iwe wine chikala chobe”, which her colleague, former Works and Supply minister and central committee member Sylvia Chalikosa described as “amalumbo”, despite protestations from Kambwili, Mwaba and the others.

But Daily Revelation has been told that Chilangwa has written to Kapata over the insults, as Mwaba himself was also written to over his other faults against the party leadership, including going after former president Edgar Lungu, whom he has described as “having a unique hatred.”

Contacted by Daily Revelation on the information that he had written Kapata, Chilangwa said: “Yah for me discipline is discipline no matter who… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/chilangwa-writes-jean-over-her-insults-saying-she-crossed-the-line/