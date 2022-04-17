CHILDREN AMONG THE VICTIMS SHOT IN THE PEMBA ELEPHANT KILLING OPERATION GONE WRONG

By MacDonald Mayaba

A 14-year-old girl of Pemba district is one of two victims killed after an officer of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, accidentally fired live bullets into the crowd during Saturday’s operation to shoot down stray elephants in Simanyanga village.

Nawa confirms with Byta FM News that the officer, whose name he has withheld, lost control of his weapon while trying to control the mob who were scrambling for meat after the animals were killed — sending bullets into the crowd.

He has identified the deceased as Margaret Siamutete, 14 who died on the spot and Phebias Habongo 34 who died upon arrival at Batoka Clinic.

Nawa also reveals that Pedico Shanoni, 30 and another 14-year-old, Moses Sichimbele are nursing gunshot wounds at the Choma General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the South Police chief says the officer was attacked at the clinic, but he is fine and in police custody.

He does not clarify whether the officer is being charged.

Earlier, witness accounts disclosed that the officer fired his weapon to control the crowd, but his firearm reportedly overpowered him — sending stray bullets in the crowd.

The two elephants earlier in the morning killed a woman that Southern Province Acting Police Commanding Officer, Alfred Nawa has identified as Veronica Halumpa, 60 of Cooma’s chiefdom.