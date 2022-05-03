‘CHILE ONE’ FUNERAL SET FOR STADIUM

Late Kitwe businessman and jerabo kingpin Richard Chileshe, alias Chile One, who was shot dead on Saturday allegedly by his wife, Annie Monta, 30, is expected to be buried at Nkana East Cemetery tomorrow.

Family spokesperson Kelvin Tembo said in an interview yesterday that relatives have engaged Nkana Football Club management so that they can use the stadium for the funeral mass.

“Because of the multitude of people we expect during the funeral mass, we believe no church building in Kitwe can accommodate them.

“So we are trying to engage management at Nkana [Football Club] to see if we can use the stadium for the funeral mass.

(Daily Mail)