Chile One killer charged

ANNIE Monta, the wife of late Richard Chileshe, alias Chile One, has been formally charged with murder.

Monta allegedly shot dead Mr Chileshe, the 42-year old jerabo kingpin and businessman, after a marital dispute on Saturday morning.

Mr Chileshe allegedly picked a quarrel with his wife when he arrived home in the early hours of Saturday. Consequently, the wife allegedly picked up a loaded gun and shot him dead.

“The victim sustained a bullet wound on the left side of his back where he was shot and the bullet came out on the right side of the chest