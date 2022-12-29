Chile one thanks fans for hitting 1million views in 3days and he writes!

This One Million Views in 3 days record on the video “I Love You” is a milestone that has left me between tears and joy. I’m shading tears not because of my achievement, but because of the undeserved Love that you my fans have showed me, this success comes from you. You are my Bosses – Ndimwe Muliko!

I therefore dedicate this record to you, because without you there is NO Chile One Mr Zambia.

I can’t financially pay you back for the love and support that you have showed me but I promise to continue working hard to give you nothing but good music.

Please continue supporting me, support every Zambian Artist out there because its the dream of each one of us to uplift Zambian art.

Thanks for the Love and may God continue to bless you