CHILE ONE TO FILL UP LEVY MWANAWASA STADIUM ON 27 JULY 2023



Chililabombwe musical star Chile one has announced that 27 July 2023 will be massive live at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium filling it up to capacity.



He has told Zambian Post that it will be the first time Zambian music fans will experience a fill-up-stadium music show as it will be similar to that of Cassper Nyovest at FNB stadium in Johannesburg.

