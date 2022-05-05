Chile 1

Chile One’s family fight over property

BARELY 24 hours after his burial, the family of Kitwe’s murdered Jerabo Richard Chileshe widely known as Chile One has descended into a fight for his remaining property.

Chile One was buried yesterday afternoon after being shot by his wife Annie Monta in a marital brawl on Saturday morning.

Following his burial, Chile One’s oldest son Nathan spoke to Kalemba and complained that his father’s relatives are getting hold of the deceased’s property and leaving out his children.

Nathan, the oldest of Chile One’s children said immediately after the burial of his father yesterday, his relatives held a meeting without him after which they locked the late businessman’s bedroom with the view of securing title deeds to various property dotted around the Copperbelt.

Nathan vowed that he would not allow his father’s relatives to grab the property from him and his siblings.

The 20-year-old has since run to the Victim Support Unit under Zambia Police.

Kalemba

280053932_1273512409852976_4717801734082859047_n
279531088_410433627750716_3857194295308741182_n
279581203_383785947124004_5427366870103948083_n
279386265_383785980457334_2030052691684039980_n
279374889_383785970457335_8117936986518845460_n
279291182_383786000457332_6975763803479781951_n
279079381_383785923790673_2214481124439719687_n
278967730_383786007123998_8760505010087225575_n
Chile 1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here