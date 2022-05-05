Chile One’s family fight over property

BARELY 24 hours after his burial, the family of Kitwe’s murdered Jerabo Richard Chileshe widely known as Chile One has descended into a fight for his remaining property.

Chile One was buried yesterday afternoon after being shot by his wife Annie Monta in a marital brawl on Saturday morning.

Following his burial, Chile One’s oldest son Nathan spoke to Kalemba and complained that his father’s relatives are getting hold of the deceased’s property and leaving out his children.

Nathan, the oldest of Chile One’s children said immediately after the burial of his father yesterday, his relatives held a meeting without him after which they locked the late businessman’s bedroom with the view of securing title deeds to various property dotted around the Copperbelt.

Nathan vowed that he would not allow his father’s relatives to grab the property from him and his siblings.

The 20-year-old has since run to the Victim Support Unit under Zambia Police.

Kalemba