CHILE WANU TRYING HARD TO BE YO MAPS

By Queen Kobra

To Chile 1

Ok , just seen chile 1’s new video, the first 3 seconds of his new video and straight it reminds me of yo maps yo’s first few seconds of aweah! As long as Chile 1 continues to walk in yo maps shadow he will never reach his full potential. Chile 1 could have featured any girl but chose to do it with Mwizukanji! One because he knows it will get people talking, 2 he knows it will get him views, unfortunately not even featuring Mwizukanji has made him reach Yo maps milestone in 24 hours!

My advise to Chile 1, find your path and stick to it, by trying to play catch up with yo maps, you are stopping yourself from finding your feet in the music industry and reaching your full potential, stop using his baby mamma to sell yourself. Do you and let the world know you through you and your music.

We have Sampa the great! She is different, unique and is reaching her full potential and the world will know her as Sampa the Great.

Let your self be known for who you are and not just chasing clouts.