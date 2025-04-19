CHILENJE POLICE PROBING $29,737 GOLD SCAM INVOLVING KNOWN PERSON PETER SINKAMBA.

OBTAINING MONEY BY FALSE PRETENCES – CHILENJE POLICE STATION
April 19, 2025-Chilenje Police Station is investigating a case of Obtaining Money by False Pretences involving a sum of $29,737.00.
Yesterday April 18,2025 at 16:00 hours, the Station received a report from Male Abel Musonda, aged 34, of House No. 875/F/5 Bombay Road in Emmasdale, who reported that a known person, Male Peter Sinkamba of unknown address in Lusaka, obtained his money under the pretext that he had 500 grams of gold for sale when in fact he did not.
The incident occurred between March 25,2025 and April 16,2025 at East Park Mall and Waterfalls area respectively.
Brief facts are that the complainant, Mr. Abel Musonda, was acting on behalf of his brother, Mr. Mwaba Musonda, who is based in China and had requested the procurement and shipment of 3 kilograms of gold to Hong Kong. Mr. Musonda engaged Mr. Peter Sinkamba, believed to be operating under the name Tontoz Minerals and General Dealers, who agreed to sell the gold at a rate of $67,000 per kilogram.
On April 05,2025 at 11:00 hours, the two parties met at East Park Mall, where the complainant paid $29,737.00 via Binance Wallet to an account identified as MUSANGO 7, linked to Mr. Peter Sinkamba.
Subsequently, on April 14,2025 at 15:00 hours, the alleged seller and a shipping agent identified as Felix Flexon Hangoma met at Waterfalls where 500 grams of what was presented as gold was handed over for shipping. The agent assured the complainant that he was in the process of securing a release order and an airway bill.
However, on April 16,2025, upon submission of the airway bill to authorities at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport for verification, it was discovered to be fake.
The shipping agent, Mr. Felix Flexon Hangoma, aged 31, of Meanwood Ibex, was apprehended by the complainant and is currently in police custody. No recovery has been made so far.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and efforts to apprehend the principal suspect, Mr. Peter Sinkamba, are underway.
The Zambia Police Service wishes to caution members of the public to exercise due diligence when engaging in high-value transactions, particularly involving precious minerals. Always ensure that dealings are conducted through licensed and verifiable channels to avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes.