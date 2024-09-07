Chileshe Bwalya faces backlash over nose ring, anklet

GOSPEL singer Chileshe Bwalya has found herself at the center of controversy after followers criticised her for wearing a nose ring and anklet in a recent social media post.

Some followers flooded her comment section with different views came, leading the singer to restrict comments on her social media posts.

The followers questioned whether the gospel artiste’s choice of accessories aligned with Christian values or the expectations placed in a gospel artiste.

One follower, wrote in the comment section. “Beautiful, but since you pierced your nose and are wearing a leg chain, this has reduced how I pictured you. We belong to Christ and should be a good example to the world. Let’s be good ambassadors of Christ. I’m typing this out of love, with no hard feelings,” read one comment.

Another follower wondered: “What’s that on your leg, Chileshe Bwalya? You belong to Christ and should be a good example to the world.”

The criticism puts up a similar situation with gospel singer Esther Chungu who was dragged online for allegedly having a tattoo.

Despite the criticism, many of her supporters have defended her, arguing that faith is personal and should not be judged based on outward appearances.

This has also sparked a broader conversation about the expectations placed on gospel musicians and whether fashion choices should impact their public image as ambassadors of Christ.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, September 7, 2024