📹 CHILESHE KAPWEPWE IS THE NEW CHANCELLOR FOR EDEN UNIVERSITY ZAMBIA



Ms. Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe is a professional chartered accountant and corporate executive who serves as the Secretary General of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).





Her career extends over more than a quarter century in local, and international organisations, in both public and private sectors.



Past assignments include as the executive director for the International Monetary Fund for the Africa Group One Constituency, based in Washington, DC.





She also served as the Deputy Minister of Finance and National Planning, in the Cabinet of Zambia.



She has also served, in the past, as the managing director of the Zambia National Airports Corporation.





Before that, she was the contracts manager of Société Générale de Surveillance, based in Geneva, Switzerland.



Ms. Kapwepwe was the first woman to serve as the chairperson of the Zambia Revenue Authority.





She has also served on the board of the Bank of Zambia and BP Zambia Plc.