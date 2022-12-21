Chilikwazi justifies govt’s cancellation of 197 road contracts

By Isaac Zulu

LUSAKA UPND secretary for mobilisation Costain Chilikwazi has justified the cancellation of 197 road contracts by the government, saying the Patriot Front had awarded those contracts to individuals that were funding the former ruling party’s activities.

In a statement, Chilikwazi said the PF was awarding government contracts to their friends and associates so that, in turn, those could be funding the party.

“The recent statement by the PF acting secretary general Mr Nickson Chilangwa urging contractors and suppliers whose contracts have been terminated by the UPND government to continue supporting and funding the PF activities is confirmation enough that the Patriot Front was surviving on government funded contracts. Therefore, the termination of those contracts is justifiable and long overdue,” said Chilikwazi. “This is a wakeup call to the current government, the UPND administration, to take stock of all the permanent secretaries and directors serving in government ministries and government agencies. We are aware that there are still some contractors, permanent secretaries and directors in government ministries that are still paying allegiance to the Patriot Front and are funding the PF party activities. We are therefore calling on the new dawn government to clean up the system and ensure that all Zambians as well as genuine contractors and suppliers are awarded government contracts.”