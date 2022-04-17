By MICHAEL KAUMBA

Tamara Muswala-Scores of opposition Patriotic Front- PF leaders in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt have resigned and joined the ruling UPND.

The defectors were led by PF Chililabombwe District chairman FREDERICK MWAPE and former PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairlady LYDIA MPEPO.

Mr. MWAPE said he and the other PF members have decided to join the ruling UPND to add value to the ruling party.

He said he has seen the good policies in UPND under President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA such as the increased CDF and the free education policy which was beneficial to all.

And Ms MPEPO said she was not joining the UPND but simply going back to the party she started politics with back in the 1990s.

And in receiving the former PF members who he refered to as ambassadors of reasoning, Chililabombwe Member of Parliament PAUL KABUSWE said President HICHILEMA has showed the Zambian people how a country should be governed with peace and respect for everyone.

Mr. KABUSWE, who is also Mines Minister, said the UPND will work for the people of Zambia by reviving the economy.

Mr. KABUSWE also announced at the meeting that the Chililabombwe District Hospital will be opened by July this year.

He also said rehabilitation works on the Chingola – Chililabombwe road will start this year and that the road will be turned into a dual carriage way.

Earlier, Acting Copperbelt Provincial chairman JESTOPHER KOLALA advised those who were joining the party to respect party structures.

He urged them to feel free to contribute to the growth of the UPND on the Copperbelt.