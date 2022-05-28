CHILILABOMBWE YOUTHS DEMAND FOR RETURN OF VEDANTA

By Tinkerbel Mwila

Youths in Chililabombwe District on the Copperbelt this morning petitioned government to allow Vedanta resources regain running of Konkola Copper Mines-KCM-.

Presenting the petition to Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe after conducing what they call a Vedanta must return petition march past, Campaign Coordinator Chishala Mwamba says the youths are demanding for the return of Vedanta Resources to KCM because of high unemployment levels in the district.

Mr Mwamba says Chililabombwe community is in dire need of sustainable corporate social responsibility which Vedanta resources is promising given the fact that the health, sports, education and sanitation services provided by KCM have become inefficient over time.

He says the youths are however proposing that Vedanta resources is made to sign an agreement with the community so that they commit to their role of corporate social responsibility delivery.

And speaking after receiving the petition, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe says his office will engage relevant authorities on the matter.

PHOENIX NEWS