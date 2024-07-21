Chilima family issues warning: ‘Leave Mary Chilima alone, we are not interested in party leadership’

The family of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima has recently issued a stern warning to politicians seeking to exploit their personal loss for political advantage. In a clear and firm statement, the Chilima family has expressed their displeasure with those attempting to involve Mary Chilima, the widow of the late Vice President, in political maneuvers and party leadership discussions.

The family has condemned the opportunistic actions of various political figures who have persistently approached them with the aim of leveraging Saulos Chilima’s legacy for their own agendas. They have made it unequivocally clear that they are not interested in engaging in party politics or leadership roles.

The Chilima family’s statement serves as a caution to politicians to respect their privacy and refrain from using their grief as a platform for personal or political gain. Their call for space underscores their desire to focus on honoring the memory of Saulos Chilima without being drawn into the political fray.